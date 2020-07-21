5080 Tejon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 bed 2 bath two story house with yard, offstreet parking, and close to Regis. This house has great space indoor and out. It is on a quiet block with easy access to I-70, I-25, and Pecos. There is a washer dryer in unit, sunny kitchen nook, fenced in yard, and 2 car garage for parking or storage. There is also a little prebuilt garden space on the south facing side of the home.



For more information please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or visit our website to submit and application jmrealty.managebuilding.com.



We are looking for a 12 month lease, pets acceptable with petscreening and one time pet fee, damage deposit equal to one months rent and $195 fixed monthly fee for gas, water, and electric.