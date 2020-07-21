All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 31 2019

5080 Tejon Street

5080 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

5080 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

Cute 3 bed 2 bath two story house with yard, offstreet parking, and close to Regis. This house has great space indoor and out. It is on a quiet block with easy access to I-70, I-25, and Pecos. There is a washer dryer in unit, sunny kitchen nook, fenced in yard, and 2 car garage for parking or storage. There is also a little prebuilt garden space on the south facing side of the home.

For more information please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or visit our website to submit and application jmrealty.managebuilding.com.

We are looking for a 12 month lease, pets acceptable with petscreening and one time pet fee, damage deposit equal to one months rent and $195 fixed monthly fee for gas, water, and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 Tejon Street have any available units?
5080 Tejon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5080 Tejon Street currently offering any rent specials?
5080 Tejon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 Tejon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5080 Tejon Street is pet friendly.
Does 5080 Tejon Street offer parking?
Yes, 5080 Tejon Street offers parking.
Does 5080 Tejon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5080 Tejon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 Tejon Street have a pool?
No, 5080 Tejon Street does not have a pool.
Does 5080 Tejon Street have accessible units?
No, 5080 Tejon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 Tejon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5080 Tejon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5080 Tejon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5080 Tejon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
