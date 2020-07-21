All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
5074 Raleigh Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

5074 Raleigh Street

5074 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

5074 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1113517?source=marketing

***6-month lease to end on 5/31/2020***

This cozy single-family home is located in the Regis neighborhood of Denver. The property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a finished basement, a spacious sunroom and a fully fenced in backyard perfect enjoying the Colorado weather. A large 2 car garage offers ample storage and parking space. Just minutes away from this home you will find Regis University, Willis Case Golf Course, Goldspot Brewing Company and easy access to I-70.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5074 Raleigh Street have any available units?
5074 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5074 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
5074 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5074 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5074 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 5074 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 5074 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 5074 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5074 Raleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5074 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 5074 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 5074 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 5074 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5074 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5074 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5074 Raleigh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5074 Raleigh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
