5060 Bryant Street

Amenities
Rent - $1,275
Deposit - $1,275
No smokers.
Pets considered with an additional deposit
Firm 18-month lease required.
Cozy home in Denver! 2 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and a full bath! Open kitchen with all appliances. Full-size washer and dryer! 1-car attached garage with bonus room off the back. All one floor (no basement)
Pets will be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pet(s) must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breed. Yard is NOT fully fenced.
Owner pays for lawn mowing at the property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.