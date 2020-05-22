All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5060 Bryant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5060 Bryant Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

5060 Bryant Street

5060 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5060 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent - $1,275
Deposit - $1,275
No smokers.
Pets considered with an additional deposit
Firm 18-month lease required.

Cozy home in Denver! 2 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and a full bath! Open kitchen with all appliances. Full-size washer and dryer! 1-car attached garage with bonus room off the back. All one floor (no basement)

Pets will be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pet(s) must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breed. Yard is NOT fully fenced.

Owner pays for lawn mowing at the property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 Bryant Street have any available units?
5060 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5060 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
5060 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5060 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 5060 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 5060 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 5060 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5060 Bryant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 5060 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 5060 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 5060 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5060 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5060 Bryant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University