5060 Bryant Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent - $1,275

Deposit - $1,275

No smokers.

Pets considered with an additional deposit

Firm 18-month lease required.



Cozy home in Denver! 2 bedrooms (one non-conforming) and a full bath! Open kitchen with all appliances. Full-size washer and dryer! 1-car attached garage with bonus room off the back. All one floor (no basement)



Pets will be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pet(s) must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breed. Yard is NOT fully fenced.



Owner pays for lawn mowing at the property.

Contact us to schedule a showing.