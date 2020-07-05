5055 Hannibal Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Wait until you see this one! Truly shows like a model! Nice and inviting open floor plan sitting on a quiet and serene cul de sac! Generous sized master bedroom featuring walk in closet and en suite bath! Two secondary bedrooms and a full sized bathroom for your guests round out this ranch style home that lives large! Kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances with views of the beautiful landscaped yard with sprinkler system! The backyard patio is great for entertaining and gets the sunshine in the afternoon! 2 car attached garage has plenty of built in storage! Did I mention the location? Be in downtown Denver in no time at all! 12 minutes to DIA. 10 minutes to The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. Walking distance to a neighborhood rec center that is available to the public for a low daily or yearly fee that features a swimming pool, weight center, and cardio room

