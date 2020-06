Amenities

Garden Level Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Capital Hill. This unit is spacious with a large living room and 16ft closet, Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile floors in Kitchen and Bathroom. Comes with extra storage unit and there is a onsite laundry facility! Secured Building! Close to Boutique Shops, Trendy Restaurants and Green Parks! Walking Distance to Trader Joes!. Off Street Parking. Sorry, per HOA No dogs.This is a non smoking building.