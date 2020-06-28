All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5049 Valentia Street #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5049 Valentia Street #103
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:41 PM

5049 Valentia Street #103

5049 North Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5049 North Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern urban living with all the conveniences Stapleton has to offer in this Wonderland home! With over 2,300 total SqFt, the open floor plan has a lovely living room with chic fireplace, open to both the fantastic kitchen with slab countertops, dine-in island, stainless appliances with a 5-burner gas stove, and dining room with designer chandelier and access to the patio, and powder bath all on the main floor with high ceilings and hardwood flooring. The second level offers a master bedroom with walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling, private balcony, and full upgraded 5-piece ensuite bath. An additional bedroom with full ensuite bath, an amazing loft with tons of sunlight, and upper laundry are also located upstairs. Yes, this townhome also has a gorgeous finished basement with spacious rec room including beverage fridge and wet bar, full bath, and large bedroom with huge walk in closet and a storage area. Detached 2 car garage off patio. What's more, this home faces a greenbelt, and is located a short stroll to Conservatory Green and Northfield Shopping Center--absolutely perfect!
Tenant to pay utilities. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 Valentia Street #103 have any available units?
5049 Valentia Street #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 Valentia Street #103 have?
Some of 5049 Valentia Street #103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 Valentia Street #103 currently offering any rent specials?
5049 Valentia Street #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 Valentia Street #103 pet-friendly?
No, 5049 Valentia Street #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5049 Valentia Street #103 offer parking?
Yes, 5049 Valentia Street #103 offers parking.
Does 5049 Valentia Street #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5049 Valentia Street #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 Valentia Street #103 have a pool?
No, 5049 Valentia Street #103 does not have a pool.
Does 5049 Valentia Street #103 have accessible units?
No, 5049 Valentia Street #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 Valentia Street #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5049 Valentia Street #103 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University