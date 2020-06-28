5049 Valentia Street #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Modern urban living with all the conveniences Stapleton has to offer in this Wonderland home! With over 2,300 total SqFt, the open floor plan has a lovely living room with chic fireplace, open to both the fantastic kitchen with slab countertops, dine-in island, stainless appliances with a 5-burner gas stove, and dining room with designer chandelier and access to the patio, and powder bath all on the main floor with high ceilings and hardwood flooring. The second level offers a master bedroom with walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling, private balcony, and full upgraded 5-piece ensuite bath. An additional bedroom with full ensuite bath, an amazing loft with tons of sunlight, and upper laundry are also located upstairs. Yes, this townhome also has a gorgeous finished basement with spacious rec room including beverage fridge and wet bar, full bath, and large bedroom with huge walk in closet and a storage area. Detached 2 car garage off patio. What's more, this home faces a greenbelt, and is located a short stroll to Conservatory Green and Northfield Shopping Center--absolutely perfect!

Tenant to pay utilities. No Pets.