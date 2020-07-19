5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Ranch with Ovesized Yard! Location, Location, Location! - This two bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch features a recently remodeled kitchen with an over-sized yard that is perfect for someone who enjoys being outdoors! Near S. Platte River and walking distance to a park. Easy access to downtown, light rail station and Western Stock Show Complex, as it sits close to all major freeways. Initial term is a 6 month contract.



*Move in before 12/21/18 and pay no rent for December!



~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~ Pets OK upon Approval (fees apply)



Contact: 303-444-RENT

Located Near: E 50th Ave & Milwaukee St



(RLNE4466389)