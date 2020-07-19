All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County

5032 North Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

5032 North Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Ranch with Ovesized Yard! Location, Location, Location! - This two bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch features a recently remodeled kitchen with an over-sized yard that is perfect for someone who enjoys being outdoors! Near S. Platte River and walking distance to a park. Easy access to downtown, light rail station and Western Stock Show Complex, as it sits close to all major freeways. Initial term is a 6 month contract.

*Move in before 12/21/18 and pay no rent for December!

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~ Pets OK upon Approval (fees apply)

Contact: 303-444-RENT
Located Near: E 50th Ave & Milwaukee St

(RLNE4466389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County have any available units?
5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County offer parking?
No, 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County have a pool?
No, 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County have accessible units?
No, 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Milwaukee Street Denver County does not have units with air conditioning.
