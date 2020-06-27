All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4949 N Raleigh St
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:07 AM

4949 N Raleigh St

4949 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

4949 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Victorian 3/2.5 Home w/ Wrap-Around Porch in the Regis / Berkeley Neighborhood!

Please note address is 4949 Raleigh St.

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 23rd, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under), no puppies or large dogs

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley neighborhood, in between Regis University and Willis Case Golf Course!
* 3 bedrooms plus 2 and a half bathrooms with warm hardwoods throughout
* Gorgeous landscaping in back yard
* Huge master suite with bay windows
* Updated kitchen with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and farmhouse sink
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage, 2 other uncovered spots in driveway.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Swamp Cooler, no AC
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST:

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 N Raleigh St have any available units?
4949 N Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4949 N Raleigh St have?
Some of 4949 N Raleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4949 N Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
4949 N Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 N Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4949 N Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 4949 N Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 4949 N Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 4949 N Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4949 N Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 N Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 4949 N Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 4949 N Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 4949 N Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 N Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4949 N Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.
