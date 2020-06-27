4949 N Raleigh St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Victorian 3/2.5 Home w/ Wrap-Around Porch in the Regis / Berkeley Neighborhood!



Please note address is 4949 Raleigh St.



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 23rd, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under), no puppies or large dogs



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley neighborhood, in between Regis University and Willis Case Golf Course!

* 3 bedrooms plus 2 and a half bathrooms with warm hardwoods throughout

* Gorgeous landscaping in back yard

* Huge master suite with bay windows

* Updated kitchen with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and farmhouse sink

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage, 2 other uncovered spots in driveway.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Swamp Cooler, no AC

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST:



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.