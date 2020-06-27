4949 N Raleigh St

Amenities
Charming Victorian 3/2.5 Home w/ Wrap-Around Porch in the Regis / Berkeley Neighborhood!
Please note address is 4949 Raleigh St.
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 23rd, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under), no puppies or large dogs
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley neighborhood, in between Regis University and Willis Case Golf Course!
* 3 bedrooms plus 2 and a half bathrooms with warm hardwoods throughout
* Gorgeous landscaping in back yard
* Huge master suite with bay windows
* Updated kitchen with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and farmhouse sink
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage, 2 other uncovered spots in driveway.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Swamp Cooler, no AC
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST:
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.