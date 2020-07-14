4945 Wyandot Street

Amenities

Great house with lots of space. Finished basement, fenced in yard, single car detached garage. Very close to Chaffee Park. Lots of space and close to Berkley/Regis. Also great access to I-70 to head out skiing in a jiffy.



There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom in the basement. There is lots of additional space including a laundry room, downstairs living room, large kitchen, 1 car garage, and good size back yard.



Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619-6068 to schedule a showing or submit an application on our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com