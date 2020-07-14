All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4945 Wyandot Street

4945 North Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

4945 North Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Great house with lots of space. Finished basement, fenced in yard, single car detached garage. Very close to Chaffee Park. Lots of space and close to Berkley/Regis. Also great access to I-70 to head out skiing in a jiffy.

There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom in the basement. There is lots of additional space including a laundry room, downstairs living room, large kitchen, 1 car garage, and good size back yard.

Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619-6068 to schedule a showing or submit an application on our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 Wyandot Street have any available units?
4945 Wyandot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4945 Wyandot Street currently offering any rent specials?
4945 Wyandot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 Wyandot Street pet-friendly?
No, 4945 Wyandot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4945 Wyandot Street offer parking?
Yes, 4945 Wyandot Street offers parking.
Does 4945 Wyandot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4945 Wyandot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 Wyandot Street have a pool?
No, 4945 Wyandot Street does not have a pool.
Does 4945 Wyandot Street have accessible units?
No, 4945 Wyandot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 Wyandot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4945 Wyandot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4945 Wyandot Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4945 Wyandot Street does not have units with air conditioning.
