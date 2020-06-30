4915 Zuni St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Available 02/08/20 $1950 3 Bed/1 Bath Remodel Near Downtown with Yard - Property Id: 200678



Open to 6 Month or 12 Month Lease. Quaint home conveniently located between I25-I70-I76 for quick access in all directions. Open floor plan with large windows and natural lighting. Central heating and air conditioning. New ceiling, roof, and windows. Upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer. Recessed lighting. New paint and refinished original hardwood floor. Multiple large trees. Big backyard with patio, fire pit, garden beds, and automatic sprinkler system. Storage shed. Near multiple parks, lakes and schools. Close to Downtown. Near bus stop and light rail.

No Pets Allowed



