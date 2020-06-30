All apartments in Denver
4915 Zuni St.

4915 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Available 02/08/20 $1950 3 Bed/1 Bath Remodel Near Downtown with Yard - Property Id: 200678

Open to 6 Month or 12 Month Lease. Quaint home conveniently located between I25-I70-I76 for quick access in all directions. Open floor plan with large windows and natural lighting. Central heating and air conditioning. New ceiling, roof, and windows. Upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer. Recessed lighting. New paint and refinished original hardwood floor. Multiple large trees. Big backyard with patio, fire pit, garden beds, and automatic sprinkler system. Storage shed. Near multiple parks, lakes and schools. Close to Downtown. Near bus stop and light rail.
Property Id 200678

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Zuni St. have any available units?
4915 Zuni St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Zuni St. have?
Some of 4915 Zuni St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Zuni St. currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Zuni St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Zuni St. pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Zuni St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4915 Zuni St. offer parking?
No, 4915 Zuni St. does not offer parking.
Does 4915 Zuni St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 Zuni St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Zuni St. have a pool?
No, 4915 Zuni St. does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Zuni St. have accessible units?
No, 4915 Zuni St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Zuni St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 Zuni St. has units with dishwashers.

