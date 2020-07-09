All apartments in Denver
4899 South Dudley Street

4899 South Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Location

4899 South Dudley Street, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
volleyball court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #845916.

This great 2nd floor condo has 618 square feet of living space with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a great open-concept layout!

Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Relax in front of the cozy brick fireplace! This unit also includes washer/dryer hookups and a spacious walk-in closet.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large balcony that overlooks a beautiful grassy area with mature trees. Step outside and play volleyball in the sand court included in the complex. Nearby attractions include Bowles reservoir and Grant Lake. Wagon Trail Park is within walking distance. Enjoy plenty of shopping options at the wonderful Southwest Plaza, which also includes wonderful dining options like the Cheesecake Factory!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #845916.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4899 South Dudley Street have any available units?
4899 South Dudley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4899 South Dudley Street have?
Some of 4899 South Dudley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4899 South Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
4899 South Dudley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4899 South Dudley Street pet-friendly?
No, 4899 South Dudley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4899 South Dudley Street offer parking?
No, 4899 South Dudley Street does not offer parking.
Does 4899 South Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4899 South Dudley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4899 South Dudley Street have a pool?
No, 4899 South Dudley Street does not have a pool.
Does 4899 South Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, 4899 South Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4899 South Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4899 South Dudley Street has units with dishwashers.

