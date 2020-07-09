4899 South Dudley Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities volleyball court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #845916.



This great 2nd floor condo has 618 square feet of living space with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a great open-concept layout!



Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Relax in front of the cozy brick fireplace! This unit also includes washer/dryer hookups and a spacious walk-in closet.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large balcony that overlooks a beautiful grassy area with mature trees. Step outside and play volleyball in the sand court included in the complex. Nearby attractions include Bowles reservoir and Grant Lake. Wagon Trail Park is within walking distance. Enjoy plenty of shopping options at the wonderful Southwest Plaza, which also includes wonderful dining options like the Cheesecake Factory!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



