4821 W 31st Avenue

Amenities
Location, location, location! This charming 3 bed, 2 bath ranch-style home is located in the popular West Highlands area of Denver. The main floor features hardwood floors in living and dining room, non-working fireplace, kitchen with all appliance and plenty of cabinets, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 1 full bathroom. Finished basement includes a non-conforming bedroom/office, family room, wet bar and second full bathroom. Spacious backyard, 1-car detached garage and 2-car covered carport. Walk to SloHi restaurants & shops, Sloanâs Lake, Highlands, Edgewater and more. Downtown is a quick bike ride away! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com