4821 W 31st Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 PM

4821 W 31st Avenue

4821 West 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4821 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Location, location, location! This charming 3 bed, 2 bath ranch-style home is located in the popular West Highlands area of Denver. The main floor features hardwood floors in living and dining room, non-working fireplace, kitchen with all appliance and plenty of cabinets, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 1 full bathroom. Finished basement includes a non-conforming bedroom/office, family room, wet bar and second full bathroom. Spacious backyard, 1-car detached garage and 2-car covered carport. Walk to SloHi restaurants & shops, Sloanâs Lake, Highlands, Edgewater and more. Downtown is a quick bike ride away! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 W 31st Avenue have any available units?
4821 W 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 W 31st Avenue have?
Some of 4821 W 31st Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 W 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4821 W 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 W 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 W 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4821 W 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4821 W 31st Avenue offers parking.
Does 4821 W 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 W 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 W 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 4821 W 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4821 W 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4821 W 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 W 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 W 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
