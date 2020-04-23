4821 W 31st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Location, location, location! This charming 3 bed, 2 bath ranch-style home is located in the popular West Highlands area of Denver. The main floor features hardwood floors in living and dining room, non-working fireplace, kitchen with all appliance and plenty of cabinets, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 1 full bathroom. Finished basement includes a non-conforming bedroom/office, family room, wet bar and second full bathroom. Spacious backyard, 1-car detached garage and 2-car covered carport. Walk to SloHi restaurants & shops, Sloanâs Lake, Highlands, Edgewater and more. Downtown is a quick bike ride away! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com