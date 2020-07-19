4777 Ireland Ct

Amenities

This beautiful spacious fully furnished comfortable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Perfect for colleagues and families. is located 10 minutes to DIA, 22minutes to LODO, Downtown denver, 22 minutes to denver tech center. Close to golf course, parks, walking paths, shopping, bus light rail. I70,225,and C470 just minutes away. 3 private levels with 3 car garage, The first level has a formal living room,Dinning area, huge gourmet kitchen state of the art appliances,family room, private office. The 2nd level has the grand master suite king size bed,sitting area, 5 piece master bath jet action tub,walkin closet. 3 bedrooms have full size beds,walkin closet,a full bathroom. The lower level has a fully equipped gym. cardio equipment, free weights,hammer strength machine, boxing equipment. The laundry is also on the 1st level. high speed wireless internet access, towels,liens,plates,glasses,pots,pans.