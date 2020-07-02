All apartments in Denver
4726 Walden Court

4726 North Walden Court · No Longer Available
Location

4726 North Walden Court, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78f7601058 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all our current listings.*** Welcome Home! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with 1960 square feet! Hardwood (laminate) floors flow throughout the main level which offers a spacious, open floor plan. The high ceilings add to the airy, light ambiance of home. The sizable island kitchen is perfect for entertaining and display nouveau French Doors that open to the pantry. The patio is conveniently located off the kitchen and is settled in a nicely landscaped, fenced backyard. The second level has a charming and warm atmosphere. The master suite has a roomy walk-in closet and oversized shower lined with Italian tile. The generously sized loft is very versatile and can be used as a den, study, play room or library. All rooms including the loft are internet and cable ready. 2 car attached garage. Just blocks from Soar Charter School, DSST High School and in close proximity to shopping areas as well as the Light Rail Station and GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access. Available July 2nd Close To Dining And Shopping Close To Gaylord Rockies Resort Close To Gvr Golf Course Close To The Airport Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Walden Court have any available units?
4726 Walden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 Walden Court have?
Some of 4726 Walden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 Walden Court currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Walden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Walden Court pet-friendly?
No, 4726 Walden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4726 Walden Court offer parking?
Yes, 4726 Walden Court offers parking.
Does 4726 Walden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 Walden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Walden Court have a pool?
No, 4726 Walden Court does not have a pool.
Does 4726 Walden Court have accessible units?
No, 4726 Walden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Walden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 Walden Court does not have units with dishwashers.

