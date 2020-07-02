4726 Walden Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78f7601058 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all our current listings.*** Welcome Home! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with 1960 square feet! Hardwood (laminate) floors flow throughout the main level which offers a spacious, open floor plan. The high ceilings add to the airy, light ambiance of home. The sizable island kitchen is perfect for entertaining and display nouveau French Doors that open to the pantry. The patio is conveniently located off the kitchen and is settled in a nicely landscaped, fenced backyard. The second level has a charming and warm atmosphere. The master suite has a roomy walk-in closet and oversized shower lined with Italian tile. The generously sized loft is very versatile and can be used as a den, study, play room or library. All rooms including the loft are internet and cable ready. 2 car attached garage. Just blocks from Soar Charter School, DSST High School and in close proximity to shopping areas as well as the Light Rail Station and GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access. Available July 2nd Close To Dining And Shopping Close To Gaylord Rockies Resort Close To Gvr Golf Course Close To The Airport Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Top Denver Schools