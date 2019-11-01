4720 North High St

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9b0e04076 ---- Wonderful clean remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath and basement for rent in Denver, North RiNo, Swansea neighborhood! This is a great rental for someone looking for a private residential home in Downtown Denver. This home is close to everything Denver has to offer. Just 2 miles to Downtown, 1 mile to RINO, and a block away from the new light rail N line at 48th/Brighton stop. Very convenient access to I-70 and I-25. There is a huge yard for you to enjoy with kids and pets. Ample off-street parking for at least 3 cars. Set up a showing today! Please arrange a ?self-showing? (lockbox # will be provided to you via text at your chosen time) by following the instructions in this add or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then click the ?Apply? button to fill out a rental application on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you the next business day to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.