Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4720 North High St
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:47 PM

4720 North High St

4720 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

4720 North High Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9b0e04076 ---- Wonderful clean remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath and basement for rent in Denver, North RiNo, Swansea neighborhood! This is a great rental for someone looking for a private residential home in Downtown Denver. This home is close to everything Denver has to offer. Just 2 miles to Downtown, 1 mile to RINO, and a block away from the new light rail N line at 48th/Brighton stop. Very convenient access to I-70 and I-25. There is a huge yard for you to enjoy with kids and pets. Ample off-street parking for at least 3 cars. Set up a showing today! Please arrange a ?self-showing? (lockbox # will be provided to you via text at your chosen time) by following the instructions in this add or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then click the ?Apply? button to fill out a rental application on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you the next business day to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 North High St have any available units?
4720 North High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 North High St have?
Some of 4720 North High St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 North High St currently offering any rent specials?
4720 North High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 North High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 North High St is pet friendly.
Does 4720 North High St offer parking?
Yes, 4720 North High St offers parking.
Does 4720 North High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 North High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 North High St have a pool?
No, 4720 North High St does not have a pool.
Does 4720 North High St have accessible units?
No, 4720 North High St does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 North High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 North High St does not have units with dishwashers.

