All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4695 Walden Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4695 Walden Ct.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4695 Walden Ct.

4695 Walden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4695 Walden Court, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious newer (2014) home ready for your family to enjoy and flourish. 2261 sq ft. of finished living space! Main floor has an open living space from the kitchen to family room, eat in kitchen is open and large with a huge kitchen island and spacious walk in pantry and great natural light. All three bedrooms up stairs on the same level and open loft area and laundry room too! Master bedroom has double sinks and large soaking tub and generous walk in closet! Unfinished basement and a two car garage. To schedule a showing please contact Tim@woodruffpm.com.com or calling 720 413-1668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4695 Walden Ct. have any available units?
4695 Walden Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4695 Walden Ct. have?
Some of 4695 Walden Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4695 Walden Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4695 Walden Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4695 Walden Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4695 Walden Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4695 Walden Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4695 Walden Ct. does offer parking.
Does 4695 Walden Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4695 Walden Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4695 Walden Ct. have a pool?
No, 4695 Walden Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4695 Walden Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4695 Walden Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4695 Walden Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4695 Walden Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University