4695 Walden Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful spacious newer (2014) home ready for your family to enjoy and flourish. 2261 sq ft. of finished living space! Main floor has an open living space from the kitchen to family room, eat in kitchen is open and large with a huge kitchen island and spacious walk in pantry and great natural light. All three bedrooms up stairs on the same level and open loft area and laundry room too! Master bedroom has double sinks and large soaking tub and generous walk in closet! Unfinished basement and a two car garage. To schedule a showing please contact Tim@woodruffpm.com.com or calling 720 413-1668