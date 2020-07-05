All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4665 Race Street

4665 North Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

4665 North Race Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house has great access to I-70 and a short bike ride or drive to RiNo! The house boast a large master suite with a private bathroom. It doesn't stop there either! The kitchen has plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs. You'll also enjoy the massive living area when having guest and family over. Let your imagination run wild with the bonus building outback!

Located at 4665 Race Street, Denver, CO 80216.

Featuring:

-Massive living room
-Kitchen Package with lots of counter space
-Gas Range
-Tiled Shower
-Washer/dryer
-Multiple car Driveway
-Huge studio in the backyard
-Minutes to the new Natural Grocer
-Minutes to RiNo where the fun never ends!
-All the Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a short drive away.

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1,950.00
Rent = $1,950.00

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 Race Street have any available units?
4665 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4665 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
4665 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4665 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 4665 Race Street offer parking?
No, 4665 Race Street does not offer parking.
Does 4665 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4665 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 Race Street have a pool?
No, 4665 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 4665 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 4665 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4665 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4665 Race Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4665 Race Street does not have units with air conditioning.

