This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house has great access to I-70 and a short bike ride or drive to RiNo! The house boast a large master suite with a private bathroom. It doesn't stop there either! The kitchen has plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs. You'll also enjoy the massive living area when having guest and family over. Let your imagination run wild with the bonus building outback!



Located at 4665 Race Street, Denver, CO 80216.



Featuring:



-Massive living room

-Kitchen Package with lots of counter space

-Gas Range

-Tiled Shower

-Washer/dryer

-Multiple car Driveway

-Huge studio in the backyard

-Minutes to the new Natural Grocer

-Minutes to RiNo where the fun never ends!

-All the Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a short drive away.



Application Fee $35.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $1,950.00

Rent = $1,950.00



