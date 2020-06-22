Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room online portal

4624 E. 16th Ave Available 04/27/20 Beautiful Home in Excellent City Park Area! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



This home has a gorgeous historic fireplace mantel and gas insert to heat the cozy living room. The formal dining room is framed with crown molding. A custom newer kitchen boasts 42 cabinets, stainless steel appliances & slab granite counters. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer and is conveniently on the main floor. A fenced yard with patio area and garden makes a great place to relax. Walk to the City Park, shopping, the zoo, museum or IMAX theater. Close to bus routes, or a quick trip downtown. Hospitals and Cherry Creek shopping center are close. There is an eco friendly lawn watering system with a rain sensor; energy efficient windows; Makes this home a "one of a kind". The outbuilding is dated and may not be suitable for storage.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. Small Dogs Only, No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE4754440)