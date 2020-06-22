All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4624 E. 16th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4624 E. 16th Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4624 E. 16th Ave

4624 East 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4624 East 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
online portal
4624 E. 16th Ave Available 04/27/20 Beautiful Home in Excellent City Park Area! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This home has a gorgeous historic fireplace mantel and gas insert to heat the cozy living room. The formal dining room is framed with crown molding. A custom newer kitchen boasts 42 cabinets, stainless steel appliances & slab granite counters. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer and is conveniently on the main floor. A fenced yard with patio area and garden makes a great place to relax. Walk to the City Park, shopping, the zoo, museum or IMAX theater. Close to bus routes, or a quick trip downtown. Hospitals and Cherry Creek shopping center are close. There is an eco friendly lawn watering system with a rain sensor; energy efficient windows; Makes this home a "one of a kind". The outbuilding is dated and may not be suitable for storage.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. Small Dogs Only, No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4754440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 E. 16th Ave have any available units?
4624 E. 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 E. 16th Ave have?
Some of 4624 E. 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 E. 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4624 E. 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 E. 16th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 E. 16th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4624 E. 16th Ave offer parking?
No, 4624 E. 16th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4624 E. 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 E. 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 E. 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 4624 E. 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4624 E. 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4624 E. 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 E. 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 E. 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University