Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4560 Eureka Ct

4560 North Eureka Court · No Longer Available
Location

4560 North Eureka Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
4560 Eureka Ct Available 02/01/19 Beautiful Home in Montbello subdivision! Waiting for your family. - This house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a basement. This house was recently updated with new paint, new carpet, and new bathroom. . This house also features an attached 2 car garage, open floor plan, wood floors, new carpet, large backyard for enjoying sunny days! You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.

Located near Montbello Central Park and Village Place Park. Nearby schools include Oakland Elementary School, Stepping Stone Learning Center, and Maxwell Elementary School.

The house will be ready for a new tenant by February 1st.

Rent Details
*Rent is $2075 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2000 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 6 month lease
* Dogs: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each animal.
* No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. Sorry, no CATS.
* Proof of Renter's Insurance is required.
* Renters insurance should cover dogs for those with animals.
* Application fee is $30 per adult- you do not need to fill out an application until you have seen it and decided you like it and confirmed it is available for you.
* No smoking or drugs including marijuana.
* All utilities are tenant's responsibility.
* Performance Bonus Deposit ($2075) plus 1st month's rent ($2000) must be paid in cash prior to move in via bank deposit. We will allow online payment (debit card/e-check/credit card) only if it will be paid 2 weeks before the move-in date so it can clear before move in.
* Washer/Dryer is available for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

For questions or to schedule a showing, send us an email and include your answers to the following questions:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move-in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject to owner's approval. The application fee is nonrefundable.

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3932298)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

