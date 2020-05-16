Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4552 Cornish Way Available 08/03/19 Coming Soon! Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath with large garage and basement! - 4552 Cornish Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available early August!



Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Montbello! Newer construction with great layout for entertaining and relaxing. Walking distance to Village Place Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park, and more! Easy access to I-70, I-225 and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport.



Features:

- Master bedroom with master bath and dual vanities!

- Open living room and kitchen

- Central AC!

- Attached garage with storage space!

- Giant unfinished basement for storage

- Fully fenced back yard!



Rent: $1,895

Deposit: $1,895

Application fee: $45 per adult

Utilities: residents' responsibility

Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!



Requirements:

- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent ($6,750)

- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years



To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.



(RLNE3309257)