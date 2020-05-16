All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4552 Cornish Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4552 Cornish Way
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

4552 Cornish Way

4552 North Cornish Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Montbello
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4552 North Cornish Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4552 Cornish Way Available 08/03/19 Coming Soon! Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath with large garage and basement! - 4552 Cornish Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available early August!

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Montbello! Newer construction with great layout for entertaining and relaxing. Walking distance to Village Place Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park, and more! Easy access to I-70, I-225 and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport.

Features:
- Master bedroom with master bath and dual vanities!
- Open living room and kitchen
- Central AC!
- Attached garage with storage space!
- Giant unfinished basement for storage
- Fully fenced back yard!

Rent: $1,895
Deposit: $1,895
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent ($6,750)
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years

To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.

(RLNE3309257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 Cornish Way have any available units?
4552 Cornish Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4552 Cornish Way currently offering any rent specials?
4552 Cornish Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 Cornish Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4552 Cornish Way is pet friendly.
Does 4552 Cornish Way offer parking?
Yes, 4552 Cornish Way offers parking.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4552 Cornish Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have a pool?
No, 4552 Cornish Way does not have a pool.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have accessible units?
No, 4552 Cornish Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4552 Cornish Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4552 Cornish Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4552 Cornish Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University