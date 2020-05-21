All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4512 Yates Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4512 Yates Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4512 Yates Street

4512 North Yates Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4512 North Yates Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Craftsman Home w/ Newly Finished Basement & Beautiful Landscaped Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 1, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/664572

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Beautiful, high end finishes and upgrades throughout
* 4 bedrooms and 4 FULL bathrooms!
* Separate upstairs living area
* Enormous newly finished basement
* Brand new renovations including new bathroom remodels
* Wonderful landscaped front and back yards with pond feature
* 4 car garage
* Unbeatable central location, near Tennyson Arts District
* Large Trex deck and warp around second floor deck
* Huge master suite w/ 5 piece bath and soaking tub

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 4-car garage, 4th spot has power door but is open in back
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all, including washer and dryer
FURNISHED: Unfurnished
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: No pets are permitted at this property.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/664572

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Yates Street have any available units?
4512 Yates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Yates Street have?
Some of 4512 Yates Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Yates Street currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Yates Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Yates Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 Yates Street is pet friendly.
Does 4512 Yates Street offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Yates Street offers parking.
Does 4512 Yates Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Yates Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Yates Street have a pool?
No, 4512 Yates Street does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Yates Street have accessible units?
No, 4512 Yates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Yates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Yates Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University