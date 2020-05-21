4512 Yates Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Craftsman Home w/ Newly Finished Basement & Beautiful Landscaped Yard!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 1, 2018

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Beautiful, high end finishes and upgrades throughout

* 4 bedrooms and 4 FULL bathrooms!

* Separate upstairs living area

* Enormous newly finished basement

* Brand new renovations including new bathroom remodels

* Wonderful landscaped front and back yards with pond feature

* 4 car garage

* Unbeatable central location, near Tennyson Arts District

* Large Trex deck and warp around second floor deck

* Huge master suite w/ 5 piece bath and soaking tub



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 4-car garage, 4th spot has power door but is open in back

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all, including washer and dryer

FURNISHED: Unfurnished

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more

PET FEE: No pets are permitted at this property.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

