4512 Yates Street

Amenities
Gorgeous Craftsman Home w/ Newly Finished Basement & Beautiful Landscaped Yard!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 1, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/664572
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Beautiful, high end finishes and upgrades throughout
* 4 bedrooms and 4 FULL bathrooms!
* Separate upstairs living area
* Enormous newly finished basement
* Brand new renovations including new bathroom remodels
* Wonderful landscaped front and back yards with pond feature
* 4 car garage
* Unbeatable central location, near Tennyson Arts District
* Large Trex deck and warp around second floor deck
* Huge master suite w/ 5 piece bath and soaking tub
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 4-car garage, 4th spot has power door but is open in back
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all, including washer and dryer
FURNISHED: Unfurnished
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: No pets are permitted at this property.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/664572
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.