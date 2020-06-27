451 Wolff Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unbelievable Updated 2/1 w Remodeled Kitchen!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now

PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dog negotiable



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Totally remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home

* Gorgeous hardwoods floors throughout

* Open concept remodeled kitchen with pendant lights, bar, stainless-steel appliances

* Beautiful backyard with large pergola covered patio, and native landscaping in the front yard

* Attached 1-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, 2 street parking permits.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, wastewater

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: no

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $110 summer, $160 winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.