All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 451 Wolff Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
451 Wolff Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:06 PM

451 Wolff Street

451 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

451 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80204
Barnum West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unbelievable Updated 2/1 w Remodeled Kitchen!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now
PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dog negotiable

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Totally remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home
* Gorgeous hardwoods floors throughout
* Open concept remodeled kitchen with pendant lights, bar, stainless-steel appliances
* Beautiful backyard with large pergola covered patio, and native landscaping in the front yard
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, 2 street parking permits.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, wastewater
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: no
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $110 summer, $160 winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Wolff Street have any available units?
451 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Wolff Street have?
Some of 451 Wolff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Wolff Street is pet friendly.
Does 451 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 451 Wolff Street offers parking.
Does 451 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Wolff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 451 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 451 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Wolff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University