451 Wolff Street

Unbelievable Updated 2/1 w Remodeled Kitchen!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now
PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dog negotiable
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Totally remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home
* Gorgeous hardwoods floors throughout
* Open concept remodeled kitchen with pendant lights, bar, stainless-steel appliances
* Beautiful backyard with large pergola covered patio, and native landscaping in the front yard
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, 2 street parking permits.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, wastewater
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: no
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $110 summer, $160 winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.