4464 Davenport Wy

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage coffee bar bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home near Montbello! - This nice house with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms has a recent giant master suite addition. It has a finished basement and also has a bath tub, walk in shower and double vanity. Sliding door to fenced yard and oversized two car garage.



The house is conveniently located near grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. It is also near Montbello Civic Center Park, Bluff Lake Nature Center and F-15 Park.



Nearby schools include Howell K-8 School, Soar At Oakland and Maxwell Elementary School.



This house is now move in ready.



*Rent is $2200 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2125 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minimum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

* No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance is required.

* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.

* Application $25 per adult.

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* All Utilities are tenant's responsibility.

* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit

* Washer/Dryer is available for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)



For questions or to schedule a showing, SEND TOUR REQUEST and include your answers to the following questions:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move in?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject to owner's approval. Application Fee is nonrefundable.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY



(RLNE5085757)