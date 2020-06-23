All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

4464 Davenport Wy

4464 Davenport Way · No Longer Available
Location

4464 Davenport Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home near Montbello! - This nice house with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms has a recent giant master suite addition. It has a finished basement and also has a bath tub, walk in shower and double vanity. Sliding door to fenced yard and oversized two car garage.

The house is conveniently located near grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. It is also near Montbello Civic Center Park, Bluff Lake Nature Center and F-15 Park.

Nearby schools include Howell K-8 School, Soar At Oakland and Maxwell Elementary School.

This house is now move in ready.

*Rent is $2200 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2125 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 1 Year Lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
* No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.
* Application $25 per adult.
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* All Utilities are tenant's responsibility.
* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit
* Washer/Dryer is available for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

For questions or to schedule a showing, SEND TOUR REQUEST and include your answers to the following questions:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject to owner's approval. Application Fee is nonrefundable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4464 Davenport Wy have any available units?
4464 Davenport Wy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4464 Davenport Wy have?
Some of 4464 Davenport Wy's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4464 Davenport Wy currently offering any rent specials?
4464 Davenport Wy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4464 Davenport Wy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4464 Davenport Wy is pet friendly.
Does 4464 Davenport Wy offer parking?
Yes, 4464 Davenport Wy offers parking.
Does 4464 Davenport Wy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4464 Davenport Wy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4464 Davenport Wy have a pool?
No, 4464 Davenport Wy does not have a pool.
Does 4464 Davenport Wy have accessible units?
No, 4464 Davenport Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 4464 Davenport Wy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4464 Davenport Wy does not have units with dishwashers.
