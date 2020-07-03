All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 445 N Clarkson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
445 N Clarkson St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

445 N Clarkson St

445 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

445 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$3,250.00 monthly for this charming and updated 3-story Alamo Placita Victorian. Warmth and original charm of the exposed brick, grand fireplace, and craftsman woodwork throughout. Expertly designed flow of rooms on main floor feels light & bright. Beautifully updated kitchen, baths, lighting, appliances, paint, & landscaping. Chef's kitchen with Viking cook top, new oven, granite, stainless. Main floor laundry, family room, 1/2 bath, & glass doors to custom designed patio and yard. Third floor retreat with skylight, en-suite bath, reading/play nook and extra storage. Landscaping, sprinkler system, front porch. Rare extra-wide garages for 2+ parking. Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, transit, and only moments from downtown, Cherry Creek North, Wash Park, Alamo Placita Park, and Cheesman Park. Call Pam 720-201-2727 for showings, $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age. Go to rentdenvernow.com to apply on-line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 N Clarkson St have any available units?
445 N Clarkson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 N Clarkson St have?
Some of 445 N Clarkson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 N Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
445 N Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 N Clarkson St pet-friendly?
No, 445 N Clarkson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 445 N Clarkson St offer parking?
Yes, 445 N Clarkson St offers parking.
Does 445 N Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 N Clarkson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 N Clarkson St have a pool?
No, 445 N Clarkson St does not have a pool.
Does 445 N Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 445 N Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 445 N Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 N Clarkson St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University