445 N Clarkson St

$3,250.00 monthly for this charming and updated 3-story Alamo Placita Victorian. Warmth and original charm of the exposed brick, grand fireplace, and craftsman woodwork throughout. Expertly designed flow of rooms on main floor feels light & bright. Beautifully updated kitchen, baths, lighting, appliances, paint, & landscaping. Chef's kitchen with Viking cook top, new oven, granite, stainless. Main floor laundry, family room, 1/2 bath, & glass doors to custom designed patio and yard. Third floor retreat with skylight, en-suite bath, reading/play nook and extra storage. Landscaping, sprinkler system, front porch. Rare extra-wide garages for 2+ parking. Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, transit, and only moments from downtown, Cherry Creek North, Wash Park, Alamo Placita Park, and Cheesman Park. Call Pam 720-201-2727 for showings, $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age. Go to rentdenvernow.com to apply on-line