4445 Eliot Street

Amenities

Opportunity to live in a charming Sunnyside home!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10th, 2020, with flexible start dates.



PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



* Beautiful hardwood floors

* Stainless steel appliances.

* Incredible basement with wet bar and family room.

* Large sunny efficient windows

* Oversized two-car garage + additional off-street parking.

* Close to downtown and public transportation.

* Central A/C

* *Max of 3 unrelated adult roommates**



GARAGE/PARKING: Oversized two-car garage + additional off-street parking.



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $140 (Summer) $100 (Winter)



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and the ability to pay additional Security Deposit.



APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).



TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee.



LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*