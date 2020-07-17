All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM

4445 Eliot Street

4445 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Opportunity to live in a charming Sunnyside home!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10th, 2020, with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Stainless steel appliances.
* Incredible basement with wet bar and family room.
* Large sunny efficient windows
* Oversized two-car garage + additional off-street parking.
* Close to downtown and public transportation.
* Central A/C
* *Max of 3 unrelated adult roommates**

GARAGE/PARKING: Oversized two-car garage + additional off-street parking.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $140 (Summer) $100 (Winter)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and the ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Eliot Street have any available units?
4445 Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 Eliot Street have?
Some of 4445 Eliot Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Eliot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Eliot Street pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Eliot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4445 Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Eliot Street offers parking.
Does 4445 Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Eliot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 4445 Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 4445 Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Eliot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
