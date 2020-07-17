4445 Eliot Street

Amenities
Opportunity to live in a charming Sunnyside home!
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10th, 2020, with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted
• Property Description •
* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Stainless steel appliances.
* Incredible basement with wet bar and family room.
* Large sunny efficient windows
* Oversized two-car garage + additional off-street parking.
* Close to downtown and public transportation.
* Central A/C
* *Max of 3 unrelated adult roommates**
GARAGE/PARKING: Oversized two-car garage + additional off-street parking.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $140 (Summer) $100 (Winter)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and the ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*