All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4390 Tennyson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4390 Tennyson St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4390 Tennyson St

4390 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4390 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf6b8a00b0 ---- Looking for an apartment just steps from boutique shops, great coffee, dog-friendly parks and over a dozen unique restaurants? Look no further. Located in the Berkeley neighborhood, Tennyson44 offers high-end, modern studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Enjoy 10-12 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances with gas stoves, textured tile back-splashes, quartz counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. The community is pet friendly and features a pet spa, a heated indoor parking garage, two rooftop patios with outdoor furniture, gas grills & fire pits, and a community lounge with free Wifi, a complimentary coffee bar and an entertainment center. Located on the Northwest side of Denver, the Berkeley neighborhood contains a diverse mix of businesses and architecture, with a history dating back to the late-1800s, when streetcars were the popular mode of transportation. Today, it retains its old-town vibe with unique shops, eateries, bars, pet-friendly parks, art walks, and more. Berkeley neighborhood has convenient access to I-70 and the mountains, and it&rsquo;s about a 10-minute drive to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 Tennyson St have any available units?
4390 Tennyson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4390 Tennyson St have?
Some of 4390 Tennyson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4390 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4390 Tennyson St is pet friendly.
Does 4390 Tennyson St offer parking?
Yes, 4390 Tennyson St offers parking.
Does 4390 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4390 Tennyson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 4390 Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 4390 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Tennyson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University