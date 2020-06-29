All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

437 N Clarkson St

437 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

437 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 05/01/2020*

This 1926 Charming Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1926.

AVAIL 05/08/2020

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
2BR/1BA located in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood
Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage Space
New Dishwasher Installed (not pictured)
Bedrooms Include Large Closets with Windows for Natural Lighting
1,153 Square Feet
HUGE Shared Backyard- Great for Entertaining!
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1926
Decorative Fireplace
New Executive Gas Range w/ Vented Hood
Large Front Porch
2 CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE!
Walking Distance to all the Restaurants and Nightlife of Capitol Hill or Downtown Denver
Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor
Enclosed Back Yard, Shared with Neighbor
Landscaping Included in Rent
Tons of Windows for Natural Light
Charming Light Fixtures
Beautiful Bonus Room/Office/Den off Kitchen
Original Hardwood Floors

Nearby to Safeway, Denver Country Club, Governors Park, all the shops and restaurants along 6th Ave! Easy access to Speed Blvd and Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit

Resident Utilities: $100 Flat Fee/month for electric, gas, water, & trash!

$2050 Rent/month - $2050 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Leah @ 303-319-6891 or email Leah@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

