437 N Clarkson St

Amenities
This 1926 Charming Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1926.
AVAIL 05/08/2020
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
Details:
2BR/1BA located in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood
Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage Space
New Dishwasher Installed (not pictured)
Bedrooms Include Large Closets with Windows for Natural Lighting
1,153 Square Feet
HUGE Shared Backyard- Great for Entertaining!
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1926
Decorative Fireplace
New Executive Gas Range w/ Vented Hood
Large Front Porch
2 CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE!
Walking Distance to all the Restaurants and Nightlife of Capitol Hill or Downtown Denver
Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor
Enclosed Back Yard, Shared with Neighbor
Landscaping Included in Rent
Tons of Windows for Natural Light
Charming Light Fixtures
Beautiful Bonus Room/Office/Den off Kitchen
Original Hardwood Floors
Nearby to Safeway, Denver Country Club, Governors Park, all the shops and restaurants along 6th Ave! Easy access to Speed Blvd and Cherry Creek Shopping Center.
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit
Resident Utilities: $100 Flat Fee/month for electric, gas, water, & trash!
$2050 Rent/month - $2050 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Leah @ 303-319-6891 or email Leah@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.