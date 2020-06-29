437 N Clarkson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 05/01/2020*



This 1926 Charming Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1926.



AVAIL 05/08/2020



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

2BR/1BA located in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood

Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage Space

New Dishwasher Installed (not pictured)

Bedrooms Include Large Closets with Windows for Natural Lighting

1,153 Square Feet

HUGE Shared Backyard- Great for Entertaining!

Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1926

Decorative Fireplace

New Executive Gas Range w/ Vented Hood

Large Front Porch

2 CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE!

Walking Distance to all the Restaurants and Nightlife of Capitol Hill or Downtown Denver

Washer/Dryer In Unfinished Basement, Shared with Neighbor

Enclosed Back Yard, Shared with Neighbor

Landscaping Included in Rent

Tons of Windows for Natural Light

Charming Light Fixtures

Beautiful Bonus Room/Office/Den off Kitchen

Original Hardwood Floors



Nearby to Safeway, Denver Country Club, Governors Park, all the shops and restaurants along 6th Ave! Easy access to Speed Blvd and Cherry Creek Shopping Center.



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit



Resident Utilities: $100 Flat Fee/month for electric, gas, water, & trash!



$2050 Rent/month - $2050 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Leah @ 303-319-6891 or email Leah@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.