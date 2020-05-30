All apartments in Denver
4358 Andes Way
4358 Andes Way

4358 Andes Way · No Longer Available
Location

4358 Andes Way, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4358 Andes Way Available 03/22/19 COMING SOON: Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Home with Bonus Loft Space, Near DIA - THE BASICS

RENT: $ 2,040
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-car garage; additional street parking

*More pictures coming soon!

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $70 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4719011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4358 Andes Way have any available units?
4358 Andes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4358 Andes Way have?
Some of 4358 Andes Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4358 Andes Way currently offering any rent specials?
4358 Andes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4358 Andes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4358 Andes Way is pet friendly.
Does 4358 Andes Way offer parking?
Yes, 4358 Andes Way offers parking.
Does 4358 Andes Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4358 Andes Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 Andes Way have a pool?
No, 4358 Andes Way does not have a pool.
Does 4358 Andes Way have accessible units?
No, 4358 Andes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 Andes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4358 Andes Way has units with dishwashers.
