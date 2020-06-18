4326 Raritan St.

Amenities

Available in early July: Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath Mid-Century brick duplex in the Sunnyside / Highlands neighborhood. Large kitchen with updated appliances. Good-sized bedrooms with nice closet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Private back yard with covered patio and a one-car garage. Great for gardening.

Thriving neighborhood boasts the Sunnyside Music Festival and Jazz in the Park. Enjoy your morning coffee at Common Grounds or Huckleberry's and great eats at The Universal, Bacon Social House, Earnest Hall or Sunny's. Downtown is just a 5-minute bike ride away, with quick access to both I-25 and I-70.



TERMS: Well-behaved adult pets are welcome - please ask about fees and restrictions. Tenant pays for electric / gas and shares water bill with neighboring unit. There's a $30/month mowing fee in the summer. One-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Application fee is $30 per adult. We conduct credit checks. No smoking (inside or outside), no pot use or growing. If approved, tenant pays a $100 lease prep fee; renter's insurance is required.

