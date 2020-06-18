All apartments in Denver
4326 Raritan St.

4326 Raritan Street · (720) 943-8527
Location

4326 Raritan Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available in early July: Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath Mid-Century brick duplex in the Sunnyside / Highlands neighborhood. Large kitchen with updated appliances. Good-sized bedrooms with nice closet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Private back yard with covered patio and a one-car garage. Great for gardening.
Thriving neighborhood boasts the Sunnyside Music Festival and Jazz in the Park. Enjoy your morning coffee at Common Grounds or Huckleberry's and great eats at The Universal, Bacon Social House, Earnest Hall or Sunny's. Downtown is just a 5-minute bike ride away, with quick access to both I-25 and I-70.

****
TERMS: Well-behaved adult pets are welcome - please ask about fees and restrictions. Tenant pays for electric / gas and shares water bill with neighboring unit. There's a $30/month mowing fee in the summer. One-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Application fee is $30 per adult. We conduct credit checks. No smoking (inside or outside), no pot use or growing. If approved, tenant pays a $100 lease prep fee; renter's insurance is required.
Available early JULY - This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Set a showing and we'll send you a video of the house. We look forward to hearing from you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Raritan St. have any available units?
4326 Raritan St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Raritan St. have?
Some of 4326 Raritan St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Raritan St. currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Raritan St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Raritan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 Raritan St. is pet friendly.
Does 4326 Raritan St. offer parking?
Yes, 4326 Raritan St. does offer parking.
Does 4326 Raritan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Raritan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Raritan St. have a pool?
No, 4326 Raritan St. does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Raritan St. have accessible units?
No, 4326 Raritan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Raritan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 Raritan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
