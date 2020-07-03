All apartments in Denver
Location

4326 Batavia Pl, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d3effb094 ---- Newly updated walls, floors, & kitchen 2 Non conforming basement bedrooms Hardwood flooring Stainless steel appliances Ample natural light 1st Floor bathroom with sky light Extensive fenced backyard Front porch Minutes away from Rose Medical Center, National Jewish Health, & City Park Walk to the Denver Zoo & the Denver Museum of Nature & Science - 1 Unattached single car garage - $45 Application fee Tenant pays all utilities $2300 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Batavia Pl have any available units?
4326 Batavia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Batavia Pl have?
Some of 4326 Batavia Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Batavia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Batavia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Batavia Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 Batavia Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4326 Batavia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4326 Batavia Pl offers parking.
Does 4326 Batavia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Batavia Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Batavia Pl have a pool?
No, 4326 Batavia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Batavia Pl have accessible units?
No, 4326 Batavia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Batavia Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 Batavia Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

