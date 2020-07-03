4326 Batavia Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d3effb094 ---- Newly updated walls, floors, & kitchen 2 Non conforming basement bedrooms Hardwood flooring Stainless steel appliances Ample natural light 1st Floor bathroom with sky light Extensive fenced backyard Front porch Minutes away from Rose Medical Center, National Jewish Health, & City Park Walk to the Denver Zoo & the Denver Museum of Nature & Science - 1 Unattached single car garage - $45 Application fee Tenant pays all utilities $2300 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300