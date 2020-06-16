4235 32nd Ave, Denver, CO

Amenities
West Highlands! Large Bedrooms! Sunny! - Property Id: 113120
If you are looking for a sun filled apartment, this place is for you! Newly renovated apartment in the heart of West Highlands. Two large sunny bedrooms, newly tiled bathroom, good size kitchen with new dishwasher, microwave, granite counter tops. Sunny deck right off kitchen! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, A/C, wood burning fireplace, yard w/ built-in BBQ grill and large, sunny front porch with porch swing!
Just a few blocks to local restaurants, breweries, quaint shops on 32nd Ave and walking distance to vibrant Tennyson business area and Sloan Lake! There's plenty of street parking. Bus stop to downtown across the street. If interested please call 847-507-8212. Available Oct 1st.
No Dogs Allowed
