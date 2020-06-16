4235 32nd Ave, Denver, CO

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dogs allowed

West Highlands! Large Bedrooms! Sunny! - Property Id: 113120



If you are looking for a sun filled apartment, this place is for you! Newly renovated apartment in the heart of West Highlands. Two large sunny bedrooms, newly tiled bathroom, good size kitchen with new dishwasher, microwave, granite counter tops. Sunny deck right off kitchen! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, A/C, wood burning fireplace, yard w/ built-in BBQ grill and large, sunny front porch with porch swing!

Just a few blocks to local restaurants, breweries, quaint shops on 32nd Ave and walking distance to vibrant Tennyson business area and Sloan Lake! There's plenty of street parking. Bus stop to downtown across the street. If interested please call 847-507-8212. Available Oct 1st.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113120

Property Id 113120



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5746597)