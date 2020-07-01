4230 Pecos St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely Remodeled Duplex! SunnysideNeighborhood - Property Id: 242096



Welcome home to this stunning, completely remodeled Duplex. A perfect open floor plan with a huge kitchen that includes new stainless steel appliances, soft close custom cabinets and quartz countertops. There is a large peninsula, perfect for barstools and gathering around for family dinners and hosting friends. Everything in the home is brand new, including central AC, furnace, electrical, plumbing, new windows, and energy efficient tankless water heater (All great for lower utility bills). Bathroom is completely remodeled. The entire home is flooded with tons of natural light and has designer light fixtures throughout. Enjoy having your own front walkway and front door and relax while drinking your morning coffee on the spacious front porch. The property also includes your own washer/dryer, private fenced in backyard and private off street parking space. Great location with Huckleberry Coffee directly across the street and multiple breweries and restaurants within walking distance!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242096

Property Id 242096



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636333)