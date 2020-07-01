All apartments in Denver
4230 Pecos St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4230 Pecos St

4230 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Remodeled Duplex! SunnysideNeighborhood - Property Id: 242096

Welcome home to this stunning, completely remodeled Duplex. A perfect open floor plan with a huge kitchen that includes new stainless steel appliances, soft close custom cabinets and quartz countertops. There is a large peninsula, perfect for barstools and gathering around for family dinners and hosting friends. Everything in the home is brand new, including central AC, furnace, electrical, plumbing, new windows, and energy efficient tankless water heater (All great for lower utility bills). Bathroom is completely remodeled. The entire home is flooded with tons of natural light and has designer light fixtures throughout. Enjoy having your own front walkway and front door and relax while drinking your morning coffee on the spacious front porch. The property also includes your own washer/dryer, private fenced in backyard and private off street parking space. Great location with Huckleberry Coffee directly across the street and multiple breweries and restaurants within walking distance!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242096
Property Id 242096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Pecos St have any available units?
4230 Pecos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 Pecos St have?
Some of 4230 Pecos St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 Pecos St currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Pecos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Pecos St pet-friendly?
No, 4230 Pecos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4230 Pecos St offer parking?
Yes, 4230 Pecos St offers parking.
Does 4230 Pecos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4230 Pecos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Pecos St have a pool?
No, 4230 Pecos St does not have a pool.
Does 4230 Pecos St have accessible units?
No, 4230 Pecos St does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Pecos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 Pecos St has units with dishwashers.

