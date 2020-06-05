All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:38 PM

4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4

4220 East Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4220 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Near new pristine, 3 level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient location with easy access to I25, DU, and Cherry Creek! 2 car garage on lower level with stunning tiled entry-way and half bath. Main level boasts beautiful open living with updated kitchen with stainless appliances and gas stove, large pantry, separate dining area and bright living area with built in industrial style entertainment area shelving and hardwood floors throughout. Also on the main level enjoy mountain views from the spacious patio. The homes 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths complete the uppermost level with laundry room and gorgeous master bathroom! Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. NO SMOKING. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. $2150/mo 24 month lease. $2250/17 month lease. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 have any available units?
4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 have?
Some of 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 offers parking.
Does 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 have a pool?
No, 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 have accessible units?
No, 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

