4220 E Warren Avenue Unit 6 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Near new pristine, 3 level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient location with easy access to I25, DU, and Cherry Creek! 2 car garage on lower level with stunning tiled entry-way and half bath. Main level boasts beautiful open living with updated kitchen with stainless appliances and gas stove, large pantry, separate dining area and bright living area with built in industrial style entertainment area shelving and hardwood floors throughout. Also on the main level enjoy mountain views from the spacious patio. The homes 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths complete the uppermost level with laundry room and gorgeous master bathroom! Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. NO SMOKING. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. $2150/mo 24 month lease. $2250/17 month lease. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing!