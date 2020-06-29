All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:37 AM

4190 S Spruce St

4190 South Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

4190 South Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Do not miss this wonderfully kept, traditional Denver home in an incredible location just steps from Rosamond Park and quick access to the Denver Tech Center, I-225 and I-25, and Light Rail. This 4 bed, 3 bath home features everything you are looking for including a 2 car attached garaged, full finished basement, plenty of storage, fantastic upgrades throughout including granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, large covered patio and deck, huge fenced yard. The kitchen opens nicely to an eating area and cozy family room. Cental Air Conditioning. You will be blown away with the condition of the home, this is not just another rental.

Available now, this home will not last long. Schedule an appointment to view today!

Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. 1 Dog negotiable with non-refundable pet fee, no cats please. Washer/Dryer included.

Call or Email to set up a showing today.
Invested Property Management
720-389-3200 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing
**Prices and Availability subject to change.
**All leases subject to application and administration fees
**Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received.

Amenities: Great Location, Hardwood Floors, Renovated Kitchen, Large Covered Patio, Large Fenced Yard, Full Finished Basement, 2 Car Attached Garage, Corner Lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4190 S Spruce St have any available units?
4190 S Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4190 S Spruce St have?
Some of 4190 S Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4190 S Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
4190 S Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 S Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4190 S Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 4190 S Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 4190 S Spruce St offers parking.
Does 4190 S Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4190 S Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 S Spruce St have a pool?
No, 4190 S Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 4190 S Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 4190 S Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 S Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4190 S Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
