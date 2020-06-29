4190 S Spruce St

Amenities

Do not miss this wonderfully kept, traditional Denver home in an incredible location just steps from Rosamond Park and quick access to the Denver Tech Center, I-225 and I-25, and Light Rail. This 4 bed, 3 bath home features everything you are looking for including a 2 car attached garaged, full finished basement, plenty of storage, fantastic upgrades throughout including granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, large covered patio and deck, huge fenced yard. The kitchen opens nicely to an eating area and cozy family room. Cental Air Conditioning. You will be blown away with the condition of the home, this is not just another rental.



Available now, this home will not last long. Schedule an appointment to view today!



Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. 1 Dog negotiable with non-refundable pet fee, no cats please. Washer/Dryer included.



Call or Email to set up a showing today.

