4151 Alcott Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous raised brick ranch in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood. Located 5 minutes West of downtown Denver, Sunnyside provides quiet streets with easy walking and biking access to scores of trendy restaurants, neighborhood parks, and much more.



The home has been recently remodeled, including a lovely open living room and kitchen floorplan. Concrete counters, stainless steel appliances, and new iron railings create a modern industrial aesthetic, wrapped in 1950's brick and hardwood construction.



The basement is fully finished, and includes 2 additional bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, full wet bar and large second living room.



Out back you will find a huge covered back porch, professionally maintained landscaping, fully fenced yard and oversized 2 car garage. Dog run is available at the rear of the property - perfect for your family pet.