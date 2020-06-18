4100 Albion St #114

Amenities
Beautiful Park Hill Condo for Rent! - This lovely spacious (1124 Sqft) 2 bed/2 bath condo in Park Hill is NOW available to rent!
Great layout! Very Spacious! Gorgeous open kitchen with storage, granite countertops, refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Plus it includes AC, ceiling fans, Washer and Dryer, fireplace, walk-in closets and a great patio. Also hardwood floor and carpet throughout!
Walking distance to pool and clubhouse! Included are 2 designated parking spots as well.
Located near Colorado and I-70 in a nice, quiet community! Very close to several parks and Park Hill Golf Club!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, lots of schools, and more.
Rent: $1675/month
Included in Rent: Water & Trash
Washer & Dryer Included!
Sorry, NO pets allowed at this property.
Available Showings:
- Saturday, June 20th, 3:00 PM
Please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321
For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495
https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/
