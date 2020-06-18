All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4100 Albion St #114

4100 Albion St · (720) 442-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Albion St, Denver, CO 80216
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4100 Albion St #114 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful Park Hill Condo for Rent! - This lovely spacious (1124 Sqft) 2 bed/2 bath condo in Park Hill is NOW available to rent!

Great layout! Very Spacious! Gorgeous open kitchen with storage, granite countertops, refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Plus it includes AC, ceiling fans, Washer and Dryer, fireplace, walk-in closets and a great patio. Also hardwood floor and carpet throughout!

Walking distance to pool and clubhouse! Included are 2 designated parking spots as well.

Located near Colorado and I-70 in a nice, quiet community! Very close to several parks and Park Hill Golf Club!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, lots of schools, and more.

Rent: $1675/month
Included in Rent: Water & Trash
Washer & Dryer Included!

Sorry, NO pets allowed at this property.

Available Showings:
- Saturday, June 20th, 3:00 PM

Please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3233383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Albion St #114 have any available units?
4100 Albion St #114 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Albion St #114 have?
Some of 4100 Albion St #114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Albion St #114 currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Albion St #114 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Albion St #114 pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Albion St #114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4100 Albion St #114 offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Albion St #114 does offer parking.
Does 4100 Albion St #114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Albion St #114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Albion St #114 have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Albion St #114 has a pool.
Does 4100 Albion St #114 have accessible units?
No, 4100 Albion St #114 does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Albion St #114 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Albion St #114 has units with dishwashers.
