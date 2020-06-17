All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

41 S Ogden Street

41 South Ogden Street · (303) 532-4862
Location

41 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Location!

Unique 2 bedroom 1 bath garden level unit in mid-century apartment building. 2 bedrooms with north and south east facing light. Water included. Electric fireplace, ceiling fans. Gas Stove . One off-street detached garage parking space with storage unit. Tile, carpeted, and wood floors. Stainless Steel appliances.

Virtual Tour
http://youtu.be/k3aJ5ThtddI

Additional Photos
https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5888357895070603377
Mid century 4 Unit apartment building with lots of charm. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, laundry, off street parking, Forced air heat, hot and cold water and gas are included in lease.

Located just South of the intersection of Ellsworth and Ogden
Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , Café Europa, Taki's, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within a 10th of a mile of building.
Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 S Ogden Street have any available units?
41 S Ogden Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 S Ogden Street have?
Some of 41 S Ogden Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 S Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 S Ogden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 S Ogden Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 S Ogden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 41 S Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 41 S Ogden Street does offer parking.
Does 41 S Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 S Ogden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 S Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 41 S Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 S Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 41 S Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 S Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 S Ogden Street has units with dishwashers.
