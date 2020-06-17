41 S Ogden Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Great Location!



Unique 2 bedroom 1 bath garden level unit in mid-century apartment building. 2 bedrooms with north and south east facing light. Water included. Electric fireplace, ceiling fans. Gas Stove . One off-street detached garage parking space with storage unit. Tile, carpeted, and wood floors. Stainless Steel appliances.



Virtual Tour

http://youtu.be/k3aJ5ThtddI



Additional Photos

https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5888357895070603377

Mid century 4 Unit apartment building with lots of charm. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, laundry, off street parking, Forced air heat, hot and cold water and gas are included in lease.



Located just South of the intersection of Ellsworth and Ogden

Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , Café Europa, Taki's, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within a 10th of a mile of building.

Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park.