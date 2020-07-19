4079 Perth Street

Amenities
Home located in Northern Denver. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath!! - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/
***Request Agent Showing: https://goo.gl/forms/3vaxfnrWeZ93Ivm63
This beautiful home is located in Northern Denver in a nice quiet neighborhood. You are only minutes from the airport, E-470, and I70 allowing quick access to anywhere in Denver. The home is spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath with an attached garage and fenced in back yard. If you don't like doing yard work than this is the perfect home for you as yard maintenance will be included in your rent! Don't wait to long because this amazing home will be gone quickly!
Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Lawn-care included
Laundry - Hook ups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District -DSST Green Valley Ranch
Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com
Call today to schedule your showing!
Do not wait. This property will move fast.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4590118)