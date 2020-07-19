All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4079 Perth Street

4079 North Perth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4079 North Perth Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home located in Northern Denver. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath!! - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/
***Request Agent Showing: https://goo.gl/forms/3vaxfnrWeZ93Ivm63

This beautiful home is located in Northern Denver in a nice quiet neighborhood. You are only minutes from the airport, E-470, and I70 allowing quick access to anywhere in Denver. The home is spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath with an attached garage and fenced in back yard. If you don't like doing yard work than this is the perfect home for you as yard maintenance will be included in your rent! Don't wait to long because this amazing home will be gone quickly!

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Lawn-care included
Laundry - Hook ups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District -DSST Green Valley Ranch

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com

Call today to schedule your showing!

Do not wait. This property will move fast.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4079 Perth Street have any available units?
4079 Perth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4079 Perth Street have?
Some of 4079 Perth Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4079 Perth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4079 Perth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4079 Perth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4079 Perth Street is pet friendly.
Does 4079 Perth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4079 Perth Street offers parking.
Does 4079 Perth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4079 Perth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4079 Perth Street have a pool?
No, 4079 Perth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4079 Perth Street have accessible units?
No, 4079 Perth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4079 Perth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4079 Perth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
