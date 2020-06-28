All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 40 Madison St 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
40 Madison St 209
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:24 PM

40 Madison St 209

40 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

40 Madison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FURNISHED Cherry Creek Condo avail 3/1-4/30 - Property Id: 183910

Escape to this FURNISHED Cherry Creek Condo! All you need are your suitcases with this spectacular condo that welcomes you home with beautiful lighted foyer and vaulted ceilings. Unit features a stunning, fully-stocked cook's kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances & pendant lighting. Open concept for the living space, the dining room has a beautiful dining table w/ seating for six & opens onto the cozy family room with gas fireplace. The home is endowed with incredible artwork. Right off of the family room is a great balcony for entertaining w/ patio furniture. French doors lead into the second bedroom. The master bedroom suite has a beautiful 5 piece bathroom with marbled floors, separate shower/tub & walk-in closet. This condo features closet space, washer/dryer. One Garage space. NO Smoking. NO pets. Lease term for 9 weeks from March - May 5th short term stay.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183910
Property Id 183910

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5369409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Madison St 209 have any available units?
40 Madison St 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Madison St 209 have?
Some of 40 Madison St 209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Madison St 209 currently offering any rent specials?
40 Madison St 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Madison St 209 pet-friendly?
No, 40 Madison St 209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 40 Madison St 209 offer parking?
Yes, 40 Madison St 209 offers parking.
Does 40 Madison St 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Madison St 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Madison St 209 have a pool?
No, 40 Madison St 209 does not have a pool.
Does 40 Madison St 209 have accessible units?
No, 40 Madison St 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Madison St 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Madison St 209 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University