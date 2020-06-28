40 Madison St 209

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FURNISHED Cherry Creek Condo avail 3/1-4/30 - Property Id: 183910



Escape to this FURNISHED Cherry Creek Condo! All you need are your suitcases with this spectacular condo that welcomes you home with beautiful lighted foyer and vaulted ceilings. Unit features a stunning, fully-stocked cook's kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances & pendant lighting. Open concept for the living space, the dining room has a beautiful dining table w/ seating for six & opens onto the cozy family room with gas fireplace. The home is endowed with incredible artwork. Right off of the family room is a great balcony for entertaining w/ patio furniture. French doors lead into the second bedroom. The master bedroom suite has a beautiful 5 piece bathroom with marbled floors, separate shower/tub & walk-in closet. This condo features closet space, washer/dryer. One Garage space. NO Smoking. NO pets. Lease term for 9 weeks from March - May 5th short term stay.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5369409)