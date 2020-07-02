40 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Cherry Creek 40 Harrison - Property Id: 249879



New construction! Never lived in. Lease - purchase option, furnished option, corporate lease option.



Beautiful new contemporary home in Cherry Creek. This open concept home features hardwood and quartz throughout, with 9' ceilings and 8' solid core doors on the main. Modern, expansive kitchen offers stainless appliances w. solid Alder cabinets, a pantry, and excessive storage options. Dining area w/ French doors to covered patio. Thoughtful architectural design provides wonderful natural light. Walk to Cherry Creek, which features an incredible collection of restaurants, shopping, and recreation, easy access to downtown and commutable North and South. Back yard backs to Colorado Blvd, which favors city folks, as does Cherry Creek. Traffic is not substantial, but noticeable if you're sensitive to it. ***4-6 month lease with a purchase option only. Full rent credit back at purchase at end of lease term. Schedule a tour M-F during business hours (social distancing observed).***

