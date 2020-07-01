3950 South Hillcrest Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Southmore Park will welcome you with 2,895 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, cook top, wall oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a breakfast nook with a bay window! Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, a formal dining room with corner cabinet a pass-through counter and connecting cupboards, a rec room, an office/office study, lots of natural light, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jefferson Square Park. Also nearby are Tamarac Shopping Center, University Hills Shopping, Happy Canyon Shopping, DTC, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and US-285.



Nearby schools include Southmore Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



