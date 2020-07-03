3928 East Evans Avenue

Amenities

3 Bed/ 2 Bath, Nice property, lots of light, 1 car garage, close to light rail, laundry on-site, courtyard, community swimming pool. This home is in the Denver County 1 School District. The nearest schools are University Park Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and South High School



