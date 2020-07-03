All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3928 East Evans Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3928 East Evans Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:02 PM

3928 East Evans Avenue

3928 East Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3928 East Evans Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

3 Bed/ 2 Bath, Nice property, lots of light, 1 car garage, close to light rail, laundry on-site, courtyard, community swimming pool. This home is in the Denver County 1 School District. The nearest schools are University Park Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and South High School

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 East Evans Avenue have any available units?
3928 East Evans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3928 East Evans Avenue have?
Some of 3928 East Evans Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 East Evans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3928 East Evans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 East Evans Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3928 East Evans Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3928 East Evans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3928 East Evans Avenue offers parking.
Does 3928 East Evans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 East Evans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 East Evans Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3928 East Evans Avenue has a pool.
Does 3928 East Evans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3928 East Evans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 East Evans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 East Evans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University