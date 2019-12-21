All apartments in Denver
3925 W Radcliff Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:23 PM

3925 W Radcliff Avenue

3925 West Radcliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3925 West Radcliff Avenue, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
A fantastic split-level home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and an attached 2 car garage. A very stately and traditional look makes it a plus in the community. Beautiful wood floors and a fireplace in the living room. Two large shady trees and a large deck make this the perfect fenced yard for entertainment. It is located close to the park and elementary school. All kitchen appliances included. Excellent location to get anywhere in the city. A must see!! Small dogs only! No smoking Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. To learn more please call at (303) 796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 W Radcliff Avenue have any available units?
3925 W Radcliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 W Radcliff Avenue have?
Some of 3925 W Radcliff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 W Radcliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3925 W Radcliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 W Radcliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3925 W Radcliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3925 W Radcliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3925 W Radcliff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3925 W Radcliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 W Radcliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 W Radcliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 3925 W Radcliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3925 W Radcliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3925 W Radcliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 W Radcliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 W Radcliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
