3925 W Radcliff Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking garage internet access

A fantastic split-level home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and an attached 2 car garage. A very stately and traditional look makes it a plus in the community. Beautiful wood floors and a fireplace in the living room. Two large shady trees and a large deck make this the perfect fenced yard for entertainment. It is located close to the park and elementary school. All kitchen appliances included. Excellent location to get anywhere in the city. A must see!! Small dogs only! No smoking Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. To learn more please call at (303) 796-1248 ext 103