Denver, CO
3921 S Hillcrest Dr
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:08 AM

3921 S Hillcrest Dr

3921 South Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3921 South Hillcrest Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
guest suite
Spacious and updated 1950's ranch with modern open floor plan, master suite and convenient 3 bed 2 baths on the main floor with guest suite and bath in the basement. All this and the home was updated top to bottom in 2008. Furnished options also available please inquire for details and pricing. Wonderful 1950's brick ranch with modern floor plan including large open updated kitchen living room combo and three bedrooms two baths on the main floor including master bedroom suite and bath. All updated and with huge fenced back yard, patio spaces and gas fire pit. This home has it all including two car attached garage and terrific landscaping and all the amenities like a/c, sprinkler, mud room, shed storage and additional finished basement with living room, guest room, full bath and storage. Almost 2,200 square feet on the main floor and 1,000 finished in the basement. Security deposit is one months rent and pets allow. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Best way to reach me is through email. Emails are returned every three to four hours. Thank you for your interest and look forward to hearing from you. Are you relocating to Denver or within the city and need a premium long term flexible lease on a terrific home while you look to buy a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 S Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
3921 S Hillcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 S Hillcrest Dr have?
Some of 3921 S Hillcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 S Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3921 S Hillcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 S Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 S Hillcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3921 S Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3921 S Hillcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 3921 S Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 S Hillcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 S Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 3921 S Hillcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3921 S Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3921 S Hillcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 S Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 S Hillcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

