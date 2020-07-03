3921 S Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

Spacious and updated 1950's ranch with modern open floor plan, master suite and convenient 3 bed 2 baths on the main floor with guest suite and bath in the basement. All this and the home was updated top to bottom in 2008. Furnished options also available please inquire for details and pricing. Wonderful 1950's brick ranch with modern floor plan including large open updated kitchen living room combo and three bedrooms two baths on the main floor including master bedroom suite and bath. All updated and with huge fenced back yard, patio spaces and gas fire pit. This home has it all including two car attached garage and terrific landscaping and all the amenities like a/c, sprinkler, mud room, shed storage and additional finished basement with living room, guest room, full bath and storage. Almost 2,200 square feet on the main floor and 1,000 finished in the basement. Security deposit is one months rent and pets allow. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Best way to reach me is through email. Emails are returned every three to four hours. Thank you for your interest and look forward to hearing from you. Are you relocating to Denver or within the city and need a premium long term flexible lease on a terrific home while you look to buy a home.