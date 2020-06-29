Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

3906 Lisbon St. Available 04/01/20 GREEN VALLEY RANCH, CORNER LOT, BIG DECK, LOFT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES! - 12 Month Lease

Tenants pays all utilities.

Tenant required to maintain wifi/internet for solar panel monitoring by Solar City.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat and central A/C.

Available for showings 2/10 and move in 4/1. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Immaculate two-story single family home built in 2001 with 1646 square feet. This model has a huge loft open to the hall and stairwell. Master bed includes a large walk-in closet and private master bath. Home is in great condition.

Stainless Steel appliances included plus a stacked High Efficiency Washer/Dryer. Great yard on big corner lot with deck and covered front porch. Main floor features laminate and slate tile flooring and is wide open. Living room also features a gas fireplace. Main floor 1/2 bath and laundry. Great Green Valley Ranch location with easy access to I-70, DIA and Fitzsimmons/Childrens/VA hospitals.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5570212)