Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

3906 Lisbon St.

3906 Lisbon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Lisbon Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3906 Lisbon St. Available 04/01/20 GREEN VALLEY RANCH, CORNER LOT, BIG DECK, LOFT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES! - 12 Month Lease
Tenants pays all utilities.
Tenant required to maintain wifi/internet for solar panel monitoring by Solar City.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat and central A/C.
Available for showings 2/10 and move in 4/1. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Immaculate two-story single family home built in 2001 with 1646 square feet. This model has a huge loft open to the hall and stairwell. Master bed includes a large walk-in closet and private master bath. Home is in great condition.
Stainless Steel appliances included plus a stacked High Efficiency Washer/Dryer. Great yard on big corner lot with deck and covered front porch. Main floor features laminate and slate tile flooring and is wide open. Living room also features a gas fireplace. Main floor 1/2 bath and laundry. Great Green Valley Ranch location with easy access to I-70, DIA and Fitzsimmons/Childrens/VA hospitals.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5570212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Lisbon St. have any available units?
3906 Lisbon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Lisbon St. have?
Some of 3906 Lisbon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Lisbon St. currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Lisbon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Lisbon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Lisbon St. is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Lisbon St. offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Lisbon St. offers parking.
Does 3906 Lisbon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Lisbon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Lisbon St. have a pool?
No, 3906 Lisbon St. does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Lisbon St. have accessible units?
No, 3906 Lisbon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Lisbon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Lisbon St. has units with dishwashers.
