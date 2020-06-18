Amenities

granite counters all utils included garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

390 S Washington St Available 02/01/20 Location! Location!! Location!!! All UTILITIES Included! Wash Park!!! - Stay nice and cozy this winter with your very own stone fireplace! This adorable bungalow comes with;

*all stainless steel kitchen appliances included

*updated granite counter tops

*open concept kitchen

*gorgeously updated bathroom

*3 bedrooms

*additional basement living area

* 1 car detached garage

*plenty of room to play in the fenced backyard



This is home is located in Wash Park there is tons of dining, entertainment, shopping and bike paths near by!

Current tenants willing to move out sooner if new tenant is needing earlier move-in date.



CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 month lease

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3613540)