3877 Perry Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming Bungalow, Fully Furnished, Utilities Incl - Property Id: 88236



This inviting 2BR bungalow is fully furnished with West Elm touches and a newly renovated kitchen. There's wonderful light, a fenced-in yard, & tons of storage. All of this is available within walking distance to two of Denver's hottest neighborhoods: Berkeley/Tennyson and the Highlands. It's fully equipped with a smart TV, W/D, cookware, kitchen tools, dishes, towels, etc; just bring your clothes!



It's available as a short or long-term rental. Depending on the length of your lease, the utilities can be included. Well-behaved pets can be considered.



Please no texts/calls. Email only - see instructions below.



Move-In Available Around mid-Jan or early Feb



Leases <6 months include ALL utilities. Leases 6mo and greater include water, trash, recycling and lawn care; internet, electric, gas are paid by the tenant



Month-to-Month: $2300

2-5mo: $2275

6-12mo: $2200



Send an email to introduce yourself and include:

*Your profession

*Length of lease desired

*What brings you to the area

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88236

