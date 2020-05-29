All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3877 Perry Street

3877 North Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

3877 North Perry Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming Bungalow, Fully Furnished, Utilities Incl - Property Id: 88236

This inviting 2BR bungalow is fully furnished with West Elm touches and a newly renovated kitchen. There's wonderful light, a fenced-in yard, & tons of storage. All of this is available within walking distance to two of Denver's hottest neighborhoods: Berkeley/Tennyson and the Highlands. It's fully equipped with a smart TV, W/D, cookware, kitchen tools, dishes, towels, etc; just bring your clothes!

It's available as a short or long-term rental. Depending on the length of your lease, the utilities can be included. Well-behaved pets can be considered.

Please no texts/calls. Email only - see instructions below.

Move-In Available Around mid-Jan or early Feb

Leases <6 months include ALL utilities. Leases 6mo and greater include water, trash, recycling and lawn care; internet, electric, gas are paid by the tenant

Month-to-Month: $2300
2-5mo: $2275
6-12mo: $2200

Send an email to introduce yourself and include:
*Your profession
*Length of lease desired
*What brings you to the area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88236
Property Id 88236

(RLNE4539591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Perry Street have any available units?
3877 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3877 Perry Street have?
Some of 3877 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3877 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 3877 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 3877 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 3877 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3877 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 3877 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 3877 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 3877 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3877 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.
