3877 Perry Street

Charming Bungalow, Fully Furnished, Utilities Incl - Property Id: 88236
This inviting 2BR bungalow is fully furnished with West Elm touches and a newly renovated kitchen. There's wonderful light, a fenced-in yard, & tons of storage. All of this is available within walking distance to two of Denver's hottest neighborhoods: Berkeley/Tennyson and the Highlands. It's fully equipped with a smart TV, W/D, cookware, kitchen tools, dishes, towels, etc; just bring your clothes!
It's available as a short or long-term rental. Depending on the length of your lease, the utilities can be included. Well-behaved pets can be considered.
Please no texts/calls. Email only - see instructions below.
Move-In Available Around mid-Jan or early Feb
Leases <6 months include ALL utilities. Leases 6mo and greater include water, trash, recycling and lawn care; internet, electric, gas are paid by the tenant
Month-to-Month: $2300
2-5mo: $2275
6-12mo: $2200
Send an email to introduce yourself and include:
*Your profession
*Length of lease desired
*What brings you to the area
