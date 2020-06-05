All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3860 Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3860 Jackson St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:06 AM

3860 Jackson St

3860 North Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3860 North Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
Cute cozy cottage newly renovated and centrally located with everything you could need. The home has an updated fully equipped kitchen for cooking, Wi-Fi, is fully furnished, includes utilities, and roku with local channels. Nice large backyard with sitting area, bbq, and fire pit.

This Updated cozy cottage is centrally located, about 3 miles to downtown and the I-70 & I-25 interchange in a residential neighborhood. It is about 4 blocks from the A line light rail going to/from Denver International Airport and Union Station in downtown.

3 month or longer leases are 2750 a month. Less than 3 months the cost is 3k. Background checks are done at the cost of the applicant.

The space has a nice backyard area to relax or designated for smoking. It has a fully equipped kitchen for cooking, Wi-Fi, fully furnished, with all linens. The house is cigarette and 420 friendly as long as its outside. If the home smells like smoke at the end of the lease the full deposit will be kept and 150 of the deposit is kept for cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Jackson St have any available units?
3860 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Jackson St have?
Some of 3860 Jackson St's amenities include recently renovated, fire pit, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3860 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 3860 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 3860 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 3860 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 3860 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University