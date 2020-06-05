3860 Jackson St

Amenities

Cute cozy cottage newly renovated and centrally located with everything you could need. The home has an updated fully equipped kitchen for cooking, Wi-Fi, is fully furnished, includes utilities, and roku with local channels. Nice large backyard with sitting area, bbq, and fire pit.



This Updated cozy cottage is centrally located, about 3 miles to downtown and the I-70 & I-25 interchange in a residential neighborhood. It is about 4 blocks from the A line light rail going to/from Denver International Airport and Union Station in downtown.



3 month or longer leases are 2750 a month. Less than 3 months the cost is 3k. Background checks are done at the cost of the applicant.



The space has a nice backyard area to relax or designated for smoking. It has a fully equipped kitchen for cooking, Wi-Fi, fully furnished, with all linens. The house is cigarette and 420 friendly as long as its outside. If the home smells like smoke at the end of the lease the full deposit will be kept and 150 of the deposit is kept for cleaning.