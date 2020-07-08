All apartments in Denver
3841 N Himalaya Rd #1
3841 N Himalaya Rd #1

3841 N Himalaya Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3841 N Himalaya Rd, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Brand New end Unit Townhome Close to DIA! 3 Bed 2 Bath Ready Now! - This Green Valley Ranch new build townhome location is primethis is nestled in one of the hottest growing housing areas east of Denver20 minutes from downtown Denver just off of E-470. With close proximity to DIA, the newly opened Gaylord hotel, local shopping centers, numerous dining experiences and booming growth near the Aurora Highlands corridor, this is the place to be.

Schools: GVR is a part of the Denver Public School District including the award-winning Evie Garrett Dennis E-12 campus, the most recent Denver School of Science and Technology campus in Colorado.

This end unit townhome has three bedrooms and 2 1/4 bath and lots of natural light! When entering the home you you see the open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. There is a front porch with a handicap accessible ramp and side entrance with ADA approved doors for accessibility. As you wonder upstairs you will find all of the bedrooms including the large master bedroom with an attached master bath and walk-inc closet. The laundry room is also located on the second floor. Brand new full size washer and dryer will be coming soon! The home also has an attached two car garage and an unfinished basement.

Water, sewer, trash and on site landscaping maintenance included. Tenant is responsible for application fee, electric/gas, snow removal front porch, side patio, driveway and maintaining the property per the HOA regulations.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4737692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 have any available units?
3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 have?
Some of 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 is pet friendly.
Does 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 offers parking.
Does 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 have a pool?
No, 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 have accessible units?
Yes, 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 has accessible units.
Does 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 N Himalaya Rd #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
