3841 N Himalaya Rd #1

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry garage pet friendly

Brand New end Unit Townhome Close to DIA! 3 Bed 2 Bath Ready Now! - This Green Valley Ranch new build townhome location is primethis is nestled in one of the hottest growing housing areas east of Denver20 minutes from downtown Denver just off of E-470. With close proximity to DIA, the newly opened Gaylord hotel, local shopping centers, numerous dining experiences and booming growth near the Aurora Highlands corridor, this is the place to be.



Schools: GVR is a part of the Denver Public School District including the award-winning Evie Garrett Dennis E-12 campus, the most recent Denver School of Science and Technology campus in Colorado.



This end unit townhome has three bedrooms and 2 1/4 bath and lots of natural light! When entering the home you you see the open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. There is a front porch with a handicap accessible ramp and side entrance with ADA approved doors for accessibility. As you wonder upstairs you will find all of the bedrooms including the large master bedroom with an attached master bath and walk-inc closet. The laundry room is also located on the second floor. Brand new full size washer and dryer will be coming soon! The home also has an attached two car garage and an unfinished basement.



Water, sewer, trash and on site landscaping maintenance included. Tenant is responsible for application fee, electric/gas, snow removal front porch, side patio, driveway and maintaining the property per the HOA regulations.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4737692)