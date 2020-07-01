All apartments in Denver
383 South Niagara Street

Location

383 South Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #648378.

**$2,290/month for a 12 month lease, or $2,250/month for a 20 month lease**

This lovely home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms will welcome you with 1,780 square feet of living space. It has hardwood floors with a spacious living room, formal dining room, a sunny family room, and eat-in kitchen with appliances including a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Downstairs you will find an unfinished basement for additional space. Other amenities include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer, and ceiling fans. Step outside and relax in the fenced backyard complete with a sprinkler system or on the covered patio. Parking includes a 2 car garage.

Located in the Winston Downs neighborhood near the Crestmoor, Lowry, Hilltop, and Virginia Vales Neighborhoods; this home has a lot to offer! Crestmoor Park is just down the street. Travel is easy with access to I-25 and I-225 only a few minutes away. Cherry Creek Shopping Center is also nearby!

Nearby schools include Green Elementary School, Green Middle School, George Washington High School, and Expeditionary Learning School.

Dogs allowed with owner approval and deposit. Sorry, no cats and no rabbits allowed.

Trash and recycling are included in the rent.

**$2,290/month for a 12 month lease, or $2,250/month for a 20 month lease**

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #648378.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 South Niagara Street have any available units?
383 South Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 South Niagara Street have?
Some of 383 South Niagara Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 South Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
383 South Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 South Niagara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 South Niagara Street is pet friendly.
Does 383 South Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 383 South Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 383 South Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 South Niagara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 South Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 383 South Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 383 South Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 383 South Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 383 South Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 South Niagara Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
