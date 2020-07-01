383 South Niagara Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #648378.



**$2,290/month for a 12 month lease, or $2,250/month for a 20 month lease**



This lovely home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms will welcome you with 1,780 square feet of living space. It has hardwood floors with a spacious living room, formal dining room, a sunny family room, and eat-in kitchen with appliances including a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Downstairs you will find an unfinished basement for additional space. Other amenities include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer, and ceiling fans. Step outside and relax in the fenced backyard complete with a sprinkler system or on the covered patio. Parking includes a 2 car garage.



Located in the Winston Downs neighborhood near the Crestmoor, Lowry, Hilltop, and Virginia Vales Neighborhoods; this home has a lot to offer! Crestmoor Park is just down the street. Travel is easy with access to I-25 and I-225 only a few minutes away. Cherry Creek Shopping Center is also nearby!



Nearby schools include Green Elementary School, Green Middle School, George Washington High School, and Expeditionary Learning School.



Dogs allowed with owner approval and deposit. Sorry, no cats and no rabbits allowed.



Trash and recycling are included in the rent.



**$2,290/month for a 12 month lease, or $2,250/month for a 20 month lease**



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #648378.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.